New campaign works to combat the rise in fatal overdose events

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the CDC’s current provisional data, more than 105,000 drug overdose deaths have occurred between February 2022 to February 2023.

It’s the largest number ever recorded in a 12-month period. Nearly 8 in 10 of these deaths are caused by opioids.

Former Congresswoman Mary Bono joined Action News 5′s s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what the public needs to understand about the evolving opioid landscape.

She also talked about her involvement in “The Greatest Gift is a Conversation Campaign” that is working to reduce the stigma around overdose emergencies and access to potentially lifesaving overdose reversal medications.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

