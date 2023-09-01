MSCS students release song ‘See the Future’ on 901 Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In light of 901 Day, Memphis Shelby County School (MSCS) students are getting in the spirit with the release of a new song.

One of the main vocalists in the new song “See the Future” is Parkway Village third-grader Harper Willis.

“It makes me happy and reminds me of the song and the friends I’ve made,” said Harper.

The other lead vocalist is Colonial Middle seventh-grader Jade Mitchell.

“I believe if we come together as a whole and not part... we can create Memphis a better place,” said Jade.

Harper Willis and her mom, Kelly Willis (Action News 5)

They are joined by MSCS students from more than a dozen schools who compose the local performing arts group Perfecting Gifts Incorporated.

The whole purpose of this song is to uplift Memphis and let the world know Memphis can be and will be a better place.

“A future for my city is to have a lot of love and peace,” said Harper.

“The facelift of Memphis starts with the people. If we create something that will make Memphis a better place, then eventually it will. It will make Memphis a better place,” said Jade.

Jade Mitchell and her mom, Sharonda Kay Mitchell (Action News 5)

Both girls’ mothers say it’s a blessing to see their child in such a powerful video.

“I believe if we all carry a more positive attitude concerning our city then we will begin to see things change. But it starts with our thinking and our words,” said Sharonda Kay Mitchell, Jade’s mom.

“Even at eight, she is cognizant of how she wants her city to be and what she wants her community to look like. So, I am a proud mama,” said Kelly Willis, Harper’s mom.

The message is simple: Be the change that you want to see, because these two say their future is bright here in the 901.

“I want the world to know that Memphis is going to be a better place and Memphis will become a better place,” said Jade.

Watch the entire music video below:

Official music video composed by Memphis-Shelby County School students under the performing arts group Perfecting Gifts Incorporated

