Methodist Le Bonheur welcomes babies born on 901 Day

Caption
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What better way to celebrate 901 Day than with the 901′s newest babies?

Two healthy babies, Cairo Becton and Audrey Elizabeth Mitchell, were both born at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital on Friday.

Hospital staff say everyone is doing well and will be going home soon.

(Left) Cairo Becton and his mom Montisha Fentress, and dad Kwame Becton (Right) Audrey...
