Memphis woman arrested, charged with counts including Tenn care fraud

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman was arrested after an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Kimberly Thompson is charged with TennCare fraud, forgery $2,500 or less, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, theft of property $1,000 to $2,500, criminal attempt to wit theft of property over $2,500, less than $10,000.

TBI received information from a TennCare Managed Care Organization that their employer was fraudulently submitting timesheets for a caregiver for services provided to a TennCare recipient.

She is accused of submitting altered timesheets from September 2021 to July 2022.

Thompson is also accused of changing banking information to ensure she received the payments.

She was booked into the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility and was released on her own recognizance.

