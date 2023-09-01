Advertise with Us
Memphis man sentenced 10 years for carjacking woman at gunpoint

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, the second of two carjackers who targeted a woman outside her apartment complex in January 2022 was sentenced by a federal judge to 10 years in prison for his role in the crime.

Wesley Richardson, 21, of Memphis was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for his role, said Kevin G. Ritz, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee. U.S. District Court Judge Jon P. McCalla also ordered Richardson to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

In April, Richardson’s co-defendant, Derek Coach, 22, of Memphis was also sentenced to 121 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to the carjacking. Judge McCalla also ordered that Coach serve three years of supervised release.

Derek Coach, 22
Derek Coach, 22(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

According to court records, on January 18, 2022, at around 7 p.m., a woman parked her 2015 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of her Memphis apartment complex when two men approached her with a gun.

One of the men pointed a gun at her stomach and said, “Give me the keys and everything you have.” The men took the victim’s keys, cell phone, money, and bank cards before speeding away in her car.

Approximately two hours later, Memphis police officers spotted the victim’s car near South Mendenhall and Cottonwood streets. When officers pursued the car, the driver sped off, eventually crashing into a drainage ditch. Five occupants jumped out and fled. Officers took three of the suspects into custody and recovered a black backpack with three loaded firearms from the scene.

Both Richardson and Coach admitted to participating in the carjacking. Richardson admitted that he pulled a loaded gun on the victim and stole her car. Coach admitted that he acted as the lookout.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Memphis Police Department.

