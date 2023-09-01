Man strikes victim twice with metal pipe, charged with aggravated assault, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say struck a person twice with a metal pipe following a verbal altercation.

On August 18, officers responded to a call regarding a dispute at a residence on Range Line Road.

When police arrived, the victim informed them that he had been struck with a metal pipe.

Police say that the victim was struck twice—both times in the back of his head.

The victim named Oscar Spinks as the man who physically assaulted him.

According to police, the victim and Spinks got into a verbal altercation over a vehicle.

The victim was treated for his injuries by the Memphis Fire Department on the scene.

After further investigation, Spinks was taken into police custody.

He is currently facing an aggravated assault charge.

