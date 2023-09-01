Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man strikes victim twice with metal pipe, charged with aggravated assault, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say struck a person twice with a metal pipe following a verbal altercation.

On August 18, officers responded to a call regarding a dispute at a residence on Range Line Road.

When police arrived, the victim informed them that he had been struck with a metal pipe.

Police say that the victim was struck twice—both times in the back of his head.

The victim named Oscar Spinks as the man who physically assaulted him.

According to police, the victim and Spinks got into a verbal altercation over a vehicle.

The victim was treated for his injuries by the Memphis Fire Department on the scene.

After further investigation, Spinks was taken into police custody.

He is currently facing an aggravated assault charge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janis Melissa Anderson and Michael Craig
Memphis restaurant owner among 2 indicted on tax fraud charges
Man robbed, killed while sitting in his vehicle
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for killing man, stealing prosthetic leg
The video of the school bus
DeSoto County bus driver on leave after refusing to let students off
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say.
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight in South Memphis, police say

Latest News

Man strikes victim twice with metal pipe, charged with aggravated assault, police say
Memphis man sentenced 10 years for carjacking woman at gunpoint
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Friday Football Fever: Week 3
Wes Smith
Memphian, TCU student shot and killed in Texas