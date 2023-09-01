Man injured after shooting on Faxon Ave.
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting Friday morning.
A man was shot around on Faxon Avenue and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to MPD, three to four suspects were inside a light blue SUV.
We are working to gather more information.
