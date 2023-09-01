Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk this week’s top story that highlights resources available for those who are struggling.

Another feature in this week’s publication highlights the 2023 International Tamale Festival happening Sunday, September 3 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Memphis Music Room.

