Hwy. 385 W blocked after multi-vehicle crash
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All lanes are blocked on Highway 385 Westbound just past Hacks Cross Road after a multi-vehicle crash.
The wreck was reported to TDOT at 10:37 p.m.
First responders are at the scene.
No injuries have been confirmed.
Action News 5 is pending more details.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.