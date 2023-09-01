Hwy. 385 W blocked after multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All lanes are blocked on Highway 385 Westbound just past Hacks Cross Road after a multi-vehicle crash.

The wreck was reported to TDOT at 10:37 p.m.

First responders are at the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed.

Action News 5 is pending more details.

