Hwy. 385 W blocked after multi-vehicle crash

The scene on Highway 385 Westbound past Hacks Cross Road
The scene on Highway 385 Westbound past Hacks Cross Road(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All lanes are blocked on Highway 385 Westbound just past Hacks Cross Road after a multi-vehicle crash.

The wreck was reported to TDOT at 10:37 p.m.

First responders are at the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed.

Action News 5 is pending more details.

