Friday Football Fever: Week 3
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever is back with another round of exciting matchups across the Mid-South.
Germantown vs Houston is our Game of the Week with two familiar foes going head-to-head.
Be sure to tune in to Action News 5 at 10 p.m. to see highlights from that game and these other contests:
- Arlington vs Whitehaven
- Freedom Prep vs Fairley
- Collierville vs Bartlett
- Middleton vs MASE
