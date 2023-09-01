Friday Football Fever: Week 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever is back with another round of exciting matchups across the Mid-South.

Germantown vs Houston is our Game of the Week with two familiar foes going head-to-head.

Be sure to tune in to Action News 5 at 10 p.m. to see highlights from that game and these other contests:

Arlington vs Whitehaven

Freedom Prep vs Fairley

Collierville vs Bartlett

Middleton vs MASE

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.