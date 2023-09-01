Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Friday Football Fever: Week 3

High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever is back with another round of exciting matchups across the Mid-South.

Germantown vs Houston is our Game of the Week with two familiar foes going head-to-head.

Be sure to tune in to Action News 5 at 10 p.m. to see highlights from that game and these other contests:

  • Arlington vs Whitehaven
  • Freedom Prep vs Fairley
  • Collierville vs Bartlett
  • Middleton vs MASE

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janis Melissa Anderson and Michael Craig
Memphis restaurant owner among 2 indicted on tax fraud charges
Man robbed, killed while sitting in his vehicle
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for killing man, stealing prosthetic leg
The video of the school bus
DeSoto County bus driver on leave after refusing to let students off
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say.
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight in South Memphis, police say

Latest News

Wendy's Giant of the Week
Wendy’s Giant of the Week - 2023
Senatobia and Central pregame on August 25, 2023.
Friday Football Fever: Week 2
Mid-South school districts alter football schedules due to extreme heat
Friday Football Fever
Mid-South school districts alter football schedules due to extreme heat