First Alert Forecast: warmer, muggier air returns to kick off September

FRIDAY: After another cool start, expect a mix of sun and clouds and a rogue shower chance to push highs back through the 80s to close to 90 by the afternoon hours of 901 Day. A continuation of a light north breeze will keep humidity levels in check but may be slightly more noticeable than Thursday’s. Most high school football games should go off without a hitch, though a shower or two could swing across parts of west TN and NE MS – kickoff temps in the lower to middle 80s will fall into the middle to upper 70s by the 4th quarter and we’ll end up in the lower 70s by early Saturday amid a variably cloudy sky.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: A weak trough will park itself over the Mid-South for parts of the long holiday weekend, helping to focus a risk for widely spaced showers and storms – primarily for the afternoon and early evening with partly sunny to variably cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the holiday weekend; lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the trough begins to washout, rain chances become more hit or miss again by mid-next week as highs creep toward the lower and, eventually, middle 90s and a general mix of sun and clouds on a daily basis.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Idalia, now post-tropical, continues to drift eastward toward Bermuda – likely bringing direct impacts by late Saturday into Sunday to the island nation. Franklin and Jose continue to run out to sea with no direct land impacts. Farther out – coming off western Africa, a tropical wave may have a chance to develop through mid-next week. We’ll watch the trend with it over the next few days.

