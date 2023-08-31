Advertise with Us
West Memphis police to receive $150K for improvements to city camera system

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police Department Foundation is set to get some new high-tech outdoor security equipment.

Southland Casino Hotel is donating $150,000 to the department. The funds will be used to support upgrades to the citywide camera system and establish the framework for a cutting-edge, real-time crime center.

The donation will be made Thursday during an event at Southland Casino Hotel.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and West Memphis Police Chief Robbin Campbell will accept the donation.

