Warmer and more muggy for the holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 70s this evening with a mostly clear sky.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant once again with lows in the upper 50s in out-lying areas to low 60s in Memphis. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the low 70s Friday night.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Becoming mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the 70s. There could be a stray downpour at any time. The best shot is in northwest MS and along the Mississippi River in east AR.

LABOR DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray downpour possible. Highs will remain around 90. Highs will stay in the low 90s the rest of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and a small shower chance each day.

