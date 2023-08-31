University of Memphis announces safety enhancements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced $5 million in safety enhancements around campus and surrounding areas.

The funding comes from the Tennessee General Assembly in the wake of the death of Eliza Fletcher last year.

“Our Memphis community is facing a painful anniversary as we honor the life of Eliza Fletcher this week,” said UofM President Dr. Bill Hardgrave. “As Memphians gather to ‘Finish Liza’s Run,’ we are committed to working together to ensure our campus and surrounding areas contribute to a safer Memphis.”

The new safety measures include:

Increasing perimeter fencing and parking lot access controls

Increasing LED lighting in parking lots and surrounding facilities

Increasing and replacing mobile trailer units and patrol vehicles for greater presence on campus

Increasing cameras and 24/7 monitoring around parking lots, buildings and campus entrances/exits

Improving a comprehensive notification system to ensure emergency alerts reach all members of the campus community quickly

