University of Memphis announces safety enhancements

University of Memphis generic
University of Memphis generic(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced $5 million in safety enhancements around campus and surrounding areas.

The funding comes from the Tennessee General Assembly in the wake of the death of Eliza Fletcher last year.

“Our Memphis community is facing a painful anniversary as we honor the life of Eliza Fletcher this week,” said UofM President Dr. Bill Hardgrave. “As Memphians gather to ‘Finish Liza’s Run,’ we are committed to working together to ensure our campus and surrounding areas contribute to a safer Memphis.”

The new safety measures include:

  • Increasing perimeter fencing and parking lot access controls
  • Increasing LED lighting in parking lots and surrounding facilities
  • Increasing and replacing mobile trailer units and patrol vehicles for greater presence on campus
  • Increasing cameras and 24/7 monitoring around parking lots, buildings and campus entrances/exits
  • Improving a comprehensive notification system to ensure emergency alerts reach all members of the campus community quickly

Stephanie Douglas is working to learn more about these safety enhancements and will have new information tonight on Action News 5.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

