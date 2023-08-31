Advertise with Us
U of M steps up security ahead of ‘Finish Eliza’s Run’ event in honor of Eliza Fletcher

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A painful anniversary this weekend one year since the death of Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher.

For the second time, hundreds of runners are expected to finish Liza’s run.

Supporters will descend on Midtown Memphis and the U of M area from all over and the school says safety is the number one priority.

“You know, every runner that’s going to be out there has their own story and has their own reason for being out there,” said Danielle Heineman, an event organizer.

Danielle Heineman, one of the organizers for Finish Liza’s Run said it’s her duty to be involved.

“What if that was my family that this happened to, you know? I just feel a sense of responsibility to finish her run,” said Heineman.

To protect the hundreds of runners expected to run eight miles at 4:20 A.M. The University of Memphis implemented a series of safety measures to deter and prevent criminal activity.

Thanks to five million in state funding, some of the improvements included increased perimeter fencing, additional LED lighting, and 24/7 monitoring around parking lots, building entrances, and exits.

“That’s a necessity. I would love to hear the city say there are increasing lights or repairing lights that aren’t working,” said Heineman.

Heineman said that those who may not want to run can still come out to honor Eliza at a candlelight vigil before the run.

“Finish Liza’s Run” will begin in front of Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Central Avenue.

Runners will make their way to the U of M campus and turn around at the same point.

“It’s always your goal to cross your finish line no matter how deep you have to dig to cross the finish line, you always wanna cross that finish line,” said Heineman.

You can join the event to finish Liza’s Run on September 1 at 4:20 AM at the corner of Central Avenue and South Belvedere Boulevard.

Beginning at 3 a.m., traffic will be blocked on Central Avenue between S. Belvedere Blvd. and Zach H. Curling Street to ensure the safety of the runners.

