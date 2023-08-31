Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Off-duty NYC officer shot in alleged road rage incident

An incident in New York City that ended with an off-duty police officer shot in the leg is...
An incident in New York City that ended with an off-duty police officer shot in the leg is being investigated as a case of road rage. Charges are pending against two suspects.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - An incident in New York that ended with an off-duty police officer shot in the leg is being investigated as a case of road rage.

Police say the off-duty officer was driving his personal vehicle Wednesday in Queens when he went down a service road that was blocked by a van. The officer was able to get around it, but the vehicles later met up again.

As the off-duty officer and the driver of the minivan exchanged words, another man reportedly walked up and smashed in the officer’s window.

Police say the off-duty officer got out of his car, identified himself and drew his firearm. A struggle ensued, and the officer was shot in the thigh.

Charges are pending against the two men, identified as brothers Edwin Rivera, 32, and Sean Rivera, 27. Both were injured in the incident, with one suffering a gunshot wound to the hand and the other injuring his hand while allegedly breaking the glass.

Police are investigating how the gun was fired and who had control of it at the time.

The wounded officer was treated at a hospital and is said to be “in good spirits.”

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
The crime scene in Southaven
‘He was shot in the back’: Family demands answers after man shot, killed by DeSoto County deputies
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
The scene of the tanker fire on Hwy 14
Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.
Nia Ransfer (left), Tamarcus Alexander (right)
Woman, man arrested after alleged carjacking at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Latest News

Greater Memphis Chamber President & CEO Ted Townsend
Greater Memphis Chamber President announces 2024 Memphis in May honored country
Chamber President announces 2024 Memphis in May honored country
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Ambulance on the scene of Regional One Hospital after a DeSoto County deputy was injured in a...
DeSoto County deputy injured in pursuit that ended in Memphis crash; joint search in progress for suspects