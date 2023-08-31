Advertise with Us
MPD to host wheel lock giveaway amid rise of auto theft

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police will host a free steering wheel lock giveaway as we continue to see auto thefts in the city climb by the thousands.

The giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday at the Crump precinct 949 E.H. Crump Boulevard.

Only owners of Hyundai, Nissan, Infiniti, or Kias are eligible and you must show proof of Memphis residency.

As of Thursday morning, police say more than 8,600 vehicles have been stolen across the city of Memphis, and is a constant issue.

The department has received an additional 2,300 reports of attempted auto thefts.

The city’s impound lot is where hundreds of those stolen cars end up.

In a city council meeting earlier in August, Memphis police said they’ve implemented a new policy to have hundreds of vehicles towed to a private lot. Still, more than 2,000 remain on the lot.

The wheel lock giveaway is designed to combat this issue as well as stop vehicle thefts.

The giveaway will go on until supplies last.

It also comes as Memphis police continue to investigate a shooting that they say could be a result of someone breaking into vehicles.

