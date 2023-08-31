Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis restaurant owner among 2 indicted on tax fraud charges

Janis Melissa Anderson and Michael Craig
Janis Melissa Anderson and Michael Craig(Tennessee Department of Revenue)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County residents, including one Memphis seafood restaurant owner, have been indicted and arrested on tax fraud charges after an investigation by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Janis Melissa Anderson, 51, who owns A&J Catfish Station on Knight Arnold Road, and Michael Craig, 53, were booked into the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday for filing false state sales tax returns.

On August 17, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Anderson on one felony count of theft over $10,000, and one felony count of tax evasion. 

On August 10, 2023, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Craig on one Class E felony count of tax evasion and one Class D felony count of theft of property.

“These indictments and arrests should serve as a warning to those that believe they can get away with tax fraud,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Our department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing field.”

The department is pursuing these criminal cases in cooperation with District Attorney Steven Mulroy’s Office.

Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crime scene in Southaven
‘He was shot in the back’: Family demands answers after man shot, killed by DeSoto County deputies
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say.
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say
Man robbed, killed while sitting in his vehicle
Man robbed, killed while sitting in his vehicle
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight in South Memphis, police say

Latest News

Man shoots wife in back, calls it an accident, police say
Man shoots wife in back with stolen gun, tells officers it was an accident, police say
Man shoots wife in back with stolen gun, tells officers it was an accident, police say
Ambulance on the scene of Regional One Hospital after a DeSoto County deputy was injured in a...
1 arrested after DeSoto County deputy injured in pursuit that ended in Memphis crash; 4 suspects at large
Pervis Payne
Ex-death row inmate will be eligible for parole 40 years after sentence