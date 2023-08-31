Memphis restaurant owner among 2 indicted on tax fraud charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County residents, including one Memphis seafood restaurant owner, have been indicted and arrested on tax fraud charges after an investigation by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Janis Melissa Anderson, 51, who owns A&J Catfish Station on Knight Arnold Road, and Michael Craig, 53, were booked into the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday for filing false state sales tax returns.

On August 17, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Anderson on one felony count of theft over $10,000, and one felony count of tax evasion.

On August 10, 2023, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Craig on one Class E felony count of tax evasion and one Class D felony count of theft of property.

“These indictments and arrests should serve as a warning to those that believe they can get away with tax fraud,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Our department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing field.”

The department is pursuing these criminal cases in cooperation with District Attorney Steven Mulroy’s Office.

Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

