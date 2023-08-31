Man and woman in critical condition after 4-car crash on Getwell road, police say
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is cautioning the public following a serious crash involving four vehicles on Getwell Road.
Around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a crash on Getwell Road near East Holmes.
When police arrived, they discovered that four vehicles were involved; both a male victim and female victim were injured.
Both the male and female victims were transported to a hospital in critical condition.
MPD is also instructing the public to use alternate routes due to expected delays.
