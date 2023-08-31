Advertise with Us
Man shoots wife in back with stolen gun, tells officers it was an accident, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say shot his wife in the back.

On August 29, officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance on James Road.

When police arrived, Marlon Gory advised them that he dropped his wife’s gun, shooting her in the back.

First, Gory told the officers that it was his wife’s gun, but he continued to change his story multiple times regarding the shooting and whose gun it was exactly.

Gory’s wife was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and did not give the police a statement.

Upon further investigation, the handgun was determined to be stolen.

Officers also discovered that Gory was a convicted felon.

Gory was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for theft of property, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

