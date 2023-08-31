Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man robbed, killed while sitting in his vehicle

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was robbed and killed in Walker Homes in early June.

Timothy Odum was shot near the intersection of Ford Road and King Avenue. It happened around 9 p.m. on June 1.

Memphis Police Department released the surveillance footage Thursday asking for the public’s help.

The video showed a large group of people attacking and robbing Odum as he sat in his SUV.

Another man exited a black Ford SUV, ran up to the victim, and shot Odum while he was still in his vehicle recovering from the initial assault.

Memphis Police are requesting cooperation from the witnesses who were standing around the victim and watching the incident and other witnesses who can identify the man who killed Odum.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

