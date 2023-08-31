Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
LISTEN: SCSO to upgrade sirens on patrol vehicles

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading the sirens on its squad cars.

SCSO says the new “rumbler” sirens produce low-frequency sounds that make it easier for pedestrians and other drivers to hear an approaching emergency vehicle, reducing response times and promoting roadway safety.

The sheriff’s office says the technology is another step forward in protecting all Shelby County residents.

