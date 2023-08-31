List of events to celebrate 901 day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a lot to do ahead of 901 Day on Friday.

According to Commercial Appeal, 901 Day is an unofficial celebration of Memphis culture, creativity, and community.

The date was chosen because the city’s area code is 901, and September 1 can be written as 9/01.

Here is a list of events and activities you can participate in to celebrate Memphis:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.