List of events to celebrate 901 day
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a lot to do ahead of 901 Day on Friday.
According to Commercial Appeal, 901 Day is an unofficial celebration of Memphis culture, creativity, and community.
The date was chosen because the city’s area code is 901, and September 1 can be written as 9/01.
Here is a list of events and activities you can participate in to celebrate Memphis:
- 901 Day Community Mural With Paint Memphis - It will be at 60 Union Avenue from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- The Memphis Redbirds are hosting - a celebration for 901 Day. The celebration will be held at the plaza with Mempho Music Festival and Overton Park Shell free to all ages from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Memphis Tigers first football game of the season will kickoff Saturday at 6 p.m.
- 901 Day Indie Music Fest - The event celebrates the independent music community of Memphis. The event starts at 7 p.m. till 11 at the Memphis Music Room.
- Healthier 901 Fest - Join Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare for a jam-packed day of free family fun on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Shelby Farms Park.
- First Fridays On Broad 901 Day - The event starts at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Broad Avenue Arts District.
- Project 901- This event celebrates Memphis culture and highlights Young Memphians, with a curated gallery from Memphis-based artists, photographers, and more.
- 901 Day Fest at Railgarten - This celebration will have live music by Memphis Bands from September 1 through 3.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.