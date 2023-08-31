Juvenile injured during shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile was shot in South Memphis on Thursday.

Memphis Fire Department dispatch says a boy was shot in the foot. MFD were called at 12:58 a.m.

The shooting happened in a home on Barton Street.

We are working to gather more information.

