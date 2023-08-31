Juvenile injured during shooting in South Memphis
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile was shot in South Memphis on Thursday.
Memphis Fire Department dispatch says a boy was shot in the foot. MFD were called at 12:58 a.m.
The shooting happened in a home on Barton Street.
We are working to gather more information.
