Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Juvenile injured during shooting in South Memphis

Juvenile shot in foot in South Memphis
Juvenile shot in foot in South Memphis(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile was shot in South Memphis on Thursday.

Memphis Fire Department dispatch says a boy was shot in the foot. MFD were called at 12:58 a.m.

The shooting happened in a home on Barton Street.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crime scene in Southaven
‘He was shot in the back’: Family demands answers after man shot, killed by DeSoto County deputies
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
The scene on State Route 385 and Ridgeway Road.
One injured in 4-vehicle crash
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight in South Memphis, police say
Kaiden McCray
Endangered 1-year-old Mississippi boy found

Latest News

A wheel lock, given away by MPD
MPD to host wheel lock giveaway amid rise of auto theft
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: ‘fall-esque’ to end August; warmer, muggier days into early September
MPD giving away steering wheel locks
DeSoto Co. deputy injured in pursuit that ended in Memphis crash