Healthier 901 challenges Mid-South to lose a million pounds in 3 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare recently issued a weight loss challenge to Memphians and people across the Mid-South, called Healthier 901.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare President and CEO Michael Ugwueke joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about this new initiative.

Ugwueke also talk about Healthier 901 Fest coming up on Saturday and shared what Methodist going to do to help people in the Mid-South lose a million pounds in three years.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.