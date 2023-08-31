Advertise with Us
Healthier 901 challenges Mid-South to lose a million pounds in 3 years

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare recently issued a weight loss challenge to Memphians and people across the Mid-South, called Healthier 901.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare President and CEO Michael Ugwueke joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about this new initiative.

Ugwueke also talk about Healthier 901 Fest coming up on Saturday and shared what Methodist going to do to help people in the Mid-South lose a million pounds in three years.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

