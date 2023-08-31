Greater Memphis Chamber President announces 2024 Memphis in May honored country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Memphis Chamber announced the honored country for the 2024 Memphis in May International Festival—France.

Greater Memphis Chamber announces 2024 Memphis in May honored country (Action News 5)

The country will be honored throughout 2024. Greater Memphis Chamber President & CEO Ted Townsend was thrilled to announce the country of France as the selection this year, given the many French businesses and organizations that call Memphis home.

