First Alert Forecast: ‘fall-esque’ to end August; warmer, muggier days into early September

THURSDAY: A cool start to kick off a bright and dry day across the Mid-South. Sunshine will do its part, but in the wake of the front Wednesday, expect highs to only manage the lower to middle 80s. Lows will roll back toward the lower and middle 60s by early Friday – though, a few spots could fall to the upper 50s again under mostly to partly clear skies.

FRIDAY: After another cool start, expect a mix of sun and clouds to push highs back through the 80s to close to 90 by the afternoon hours of 901 Day. A continuation of a light north breeze will keep humidity levels in check but may be slightly more noticeable than Thursday’s. High school football games should go off without a hitch – kickoff temps in the lower to middle 80s will fall into the middle to upper 70s by the 4th quarter and we’ll end up in the lower 70s by early Saturday amid a variably cloudy sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak trough will park itself over the Mid-South for the upcoming weekend, helping to focus a risk for widely spaced showers and storms – primarily for the afternoon and early evening with partly sunny to variably cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the holiday weekend; lows in the 70s. Rain chances become more hit or miss again by mid-next week as highs creep toward the lower and middle 90s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Idalia made landfall as a category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning near Keaton Beach, FL. It’s currently moving up the coastal areas of northeast SC and southeast NC; turning eastward back to sea through the day. It could keep tropical storm strength as it drifts out toward Bermuda by late Saturday into Sunday. Hurricane Franklin continues to race toward the NE and will remain away from any land areas. Tropical Depression 10 also continues to meander in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.