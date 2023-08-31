Family and friends pay respects to Governor Sundquist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, and Tennesseans are saying goodbye to a long-time leader.

Sundquist served as the 47th Governor of Tennessee and was elected in 1994.

He also served in the State House and the U.S. House of Representatives.

After retiring from politics, Sundquist did some lobbying and settled in Townsend in East Tennessee until his recent return to Shelby County.

Those who knew him remember him fondly.

A funeral service was held on August 31 for former Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist, where family and friends gathered in mourning and to pay their respects to a Tennessee staple and political mainstay.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.