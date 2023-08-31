Ex-death row inmate will be eligible for parole 40 years after sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former death row inmate Pervis Payne has a chance to get out of prison after being sentenced to death more than three decades ago.

Wednesday, the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the Shelby County Criminal Court’s 2022 order that Payne’s two life sentences would run concurrently, meaning that he will be eligible for parole consideration in four years.

Payne has been in prison for decades after being convicted and sentenced to death in 1987 for the killing of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie, in Millington.

His death penalty was reversed in 2021.

Payne’s attorney argues that he is not a threat to anyone.

“At a two-day hearing in December, 2021, the trial court heard testimony from 19 witnesses on Mr. Payne’s behalf, including three wardens and a corrections officer. Mr. Payne’s prison record spans 2,700 pages without a single blemish. Members of the community who have gotten to know Mr. Payne in prison through volunteering described him as gentle, kind, spiritual, and helpful. Mr. Payne acts like an innocent man because he is an innocent man. One day is too long to serve in prison for a crime you didn’t commit. Mr. Payne has served 35 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. We will continue to pursue every avenue to clear his name and bring him home to his loving family.”

