Ex-death row inmate will be eligible for parole 40 years after sentence

Pervis Payne
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former death row inmate Pervis Payne has a chance to get out of prison after being sentenced to death more than three decades ago.

Wednesday, the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the Shelby County Criminal Court’s 2022 order that Payne’s two life sentences would run concurrently, meaning that he will be eligible for parole consideration in four years.

Payne has been in prison for decades after being convicted and sentenced to death in 1987 for the killing of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie, in Millington.

His death penalty was reversed in 2021.

Payne’s attorney argues that he is not a threat to anyone.

