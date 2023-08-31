DeSoto County releases statement on man shot, killed by deputies

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department released a statement following the death of Demarcus Williams, who was shot and killed by deputies serving a search warrant Wednesday in Southaven.

SWAT team members knocked on the door around 6 a.m. to serve a federal indictments

DeSoto County officials say Williams pointed a gun at deputies, who responded by shooting Williams in the chest, killing him.

Family members say Williams’ girlfriend and three daughters were all inside.

According to Demarcus’ girlfriend, officers broke the windows and threw smoke bombs inside. Family says Williams thought someone was breaking into his home, so he was protecting himself.

They say he was shot in the back.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating this shooting and gathering evidence. When the investigation is complete, the MBI will hand its findings over to the Attorney General’s Office.

DCSD released this statement Thursday:

“At approximately 6:00am, August 30th, members of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team served a federal search warrant on behalf of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) at the residence of Demarcus Williams, in Southaven. There were four federal indictments for Williams. Deputies knocked on the door and announced their presence for an ample amount of time for occupants to come to the door. Williams did not respond or answer the door. We continued to try and make contact with Williams. Once we made contact with Williams through a window, deputies asked him multiple times to show his hands and surrender. He refused. Williams produced a rifle and he pointed it at a deputy. The deputy shot Williams in the chest in self defense, medical aid was attempted as soon as reasonably possible, and Williams succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Williams had a lengthy criminal record including murder, assault, aggravated robbery, multiple drug charges, and multiple gun charges. Simple compliance is the key to de-escalating these incidents. In a world of increasing violence and degradation of the law enforcement profession, these incidents can be minimized by complying with the multiple commands Mr. Williams was given. Unfortunately, we had a tragic loss of life, but it could have been avoided with compliance. This is especially true in incidents such as this when law enforcement is present and acting well within Constitutional boundaries.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.