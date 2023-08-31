Advertise with Us
DeSoto County releases statement on man shot, killed by deputies

The scene at Clarke Avenue in Southaven
The scene at Clarke Avenue in Southaven(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department released a statement following the death of Demarcus Williams, who was shot and killed by deputies serving a search warrant Wednesday in Southaven.

SWAT team members knocked on the door around 6 a.m. to serve a federal indictments

DeSoto County officials say Williams pointed a gun at deputies, who responded by shooting Williams in the chest, killing him.

Family members say Williams’ girlfriend and three daughters were all inside.

According to Demarcus’ girlfriend, officers broke the windows and threw smoke bombs inside. Family says Williams thought someone was breaking into his home, so he was protecting himself.

They say he was shot in the back.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating this shooting and gathering evidence. When the investigation is complete, the MBI will hand its findings over to the Attorney General’s Office.

DCSD released this statement Thursday:

