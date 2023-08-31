Advertise with Us
DeSoto County deputy injured in pursuit crash that ended in Memphis; joint search in progress for suspects

Ambulance on the scene of Regional One Hospital after a DeSoto County deputy was injured in a...
Ambulance on the scene of Regional One Hospital after a DeSoto County deputy was injured in a pursuit crash in the area of Holmes Road and 3rd Street(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A DeSoto County deputy has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a pursuit crash that ended in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the crash took place at South Third Street and West Holmes Road.

Memphis police say multiple suspects bailed from a vehicle during the pursuit. Two DeSoto County deputy vehicles were involved in a crash thereafter.

One deputy was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

A joint search for the suspects is in progress.

DeSoto County deputies and Memphis police are on the scene searching the nearby wooded area.

This is a developing story.

The scene at West Holmes Road and South Third Street
The scene at West Holmes Road and South Third Street(Action News 5)

