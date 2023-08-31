Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

DeSoto County bus driver on leave after refusing to let students off

The video of the school bus
The video of the school bus(Misty Grubbs)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A bus driver in DeSoto County is on administrative leave after a parent’s video was posted to social media showing the driver refusing to let children get off.

The video was filmed in the Braybourne subdivision in Olive Branch as the children were being taken home from Center Hill Elementary School.

Parents say they begin to worry when the bus had not arrived about 40 to 45 minutes after their usual drop off time.

Parents say the bus driver pulled over and refused to allow the children off the bus despite the students clearly becoming distraught while on the bus.

You can see one child climbing out of the window of the bus.

Students told their parents the reason the bus driver stopped the bus was because a student used her cellphone to call her parent after being told not to.

Kelli Cook will have more reaction from parents tonight on Action News 5.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crime scene in Southaven
‘He was shot in the back’: Family demands answers after man shot, killed by DeSoto County deputies
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say.
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say
Man robbed, killed while sitting in his vehicle
Man robbed, killed while sitting in his vehicle
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight in South Memphis, police say

Latest News

Samuel Hartman, his wife Misty Hartman, and mother Linda White
Convicted rapist, accomplices who helped prison escape on jet ski all extradited to Arkansas
The scene at Clarke Avenue in Southaven
DeSoto County releases statement on man shot, killed by deputies
Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
Janis Melissa Anderson and Michael Craig
Memphis restaurant owner among 2 indicted on tax fraud charges