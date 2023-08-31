Advertise with Us
Critical information for parents on fentanyl crisis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With school back in session, fentanyl fears are surging.

David Magee, author and creator of the William Magee Institute for Student Wellbeing at the University of Mississippi, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share crucial information about the fentanyl crisis and what we can do to help young people navigate it.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

