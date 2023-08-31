Convicted rapist, accomplices who helped prison escape on jet ski all extradited to Arkansas

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - An escaped inmate who was captured Tuesday after being on the lam for more than a year has been extradited back to Arkansas along with his two accomplices in the wild escape — his mother and wife.

Wednesday night, an Arkansas State Police aircraft landed in east Arkansas carrying recaptured inmate Samuel Paul Hartman, 39, Hartman’s wife Misty Hartman, 39, and his mother Linda Annette White, 61.

ASP Criminal Investigation Division (CID) investigators interviewed Hartman before returning him to Arkansas Department of Corrections custody. The two women, also interviewed by ASP CID, were transported to the Woodruff County Jail.

ASP Troopers were responsible for securely transporting the Hartmans and White from West Virginia to Arkansas. The trio remained in ASP custody until approximately 1 a.m. Thursday.

Hartman, who had been serving a life sentence at East Arkansas Regional Unit for rape, escaped on August 12, 2022, while on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, located in Brickeys.

The three were captured Tuesday at a motel in Lewisburg, West Virginia.

The U.S. Marshals, West Virginia State Police, Lewisburg Police Department and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office took them into custody.

Also taken into custody was White’s boyfriend Rodney Trent, 52, of Lester, West Virginia. The two women are alleged to have helped Hartman escape using a pickup truck and jet skis.

Trent faces felony charges for allegedly harboring a sex offender and for assisting the trio while on the run.

A comprehensive investigation is underway.

