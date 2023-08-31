A comfortable day ahead before a slow warm up into next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cool start to a pleasant day shaping up across the Mid-South. We started off in the low 60s and will top off this afternoon in the mid 80s. Plentiful sunshine with a few clouds for the afternoon with a northerly breeze 5 to 10 mph. Enjoy the comfortable conditions and sunshine as rain chances and cloud cover are back for our extended holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Lows will once again drop into the mid to low 60s. Mostly clear night with winds Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Highs will be a touch warmer into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Much better outdoor conditions for Friday night football games across the Mid-South compared to last week with temperatures at the start of games in the mid to low 80s and dropping into the upper to middle 70s by the final play.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Rain chances come back in the picture for our weekend and into our early work week. Cloud cover will be prominent through the weekend into Labor Day with showers possible mainly into the afternoon hours even into mid-week. Scattered showers are possible through the Mid-South but areas of Eastern Arkansas into Northern Mississippi are more likely see rainfall each day. Highs will hang out around 90 before getting into the low to mid 90s into the mid and latter portions of our next work week.

