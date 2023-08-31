City of Memphis to receive $10.7M to hire more firefighters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing the City of Memphis nearly $11 million to hire more firefighters.

Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) made the announcement Thursday.

A total of $10,795,984 will go to the city through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.

“I am pleased to see this FEMA funding for the Memphis Fire Department which will allow it to staff up to meet the city’s needs. This grant is specifically for hiring firefighters and will help make our city safer,” Cohen said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.