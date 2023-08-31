Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bottom Line: Safer salads

By Consumer Reports
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - A big green, crisp salad is a healthy diet staple, but it doesn’t come without risks.

You’ve probably noticed within the last decade, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 80 foodborne disease outbreaks linked to leafy greens.

Consumer Reports’ food experts say don’t give up lettuce, just take a few extra precautions.

Most recent romaine lettuce recalls are linked to E. coli and listeria. Why and how? That’s tricky to answer: Contamination can happen anywhere from farm to table.

Cattle can carry deadly strains of E. coli. Their manure that has the bacteria can seep into irrigation water and contaminate crops.

No single type of leafy green is risk-free. But hydroponic lettuces, which are greenhouse-grown without soil, are less likely to be contaminated by bacteria from animal droppings.

Even when leafy greens are grown free of harmful bacteria, contamination can still occur during harvesting, processing, or packaging. That’s why it’s so important you take extra steps to protect yourself.

Whole heads of lettuce instead of bagged greens might be safer. Whole heads don’t necessarily have lower bacteria levels, but their inner leaves are less exposed to sources of contamination and are handled less than bagged greens.

Refrigerate bagged lettuce right after you buy it. It won’t prevent foodborne illness but will slow spoilage.

Buy packages with expiration dates as far in the future as possible. Don’t buy more than you can eat in a few days.

Another strategy is to opt for leafy greens that can be cooked, like spinach or kale.

The heat will kill bacteria. This is particularly important for people who are more susceptible to the ill effects of food poisoning, such as those who are immunocompromised, pregnant, or elderly.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crime scene in Southaven
‘He was shot in the back’: Family demands answers after man shot, killed by DeSoto County deputies
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight in South Memphis, police say
The scene on State Route 385 and Ridgeway Road.
One injured in 4-vehicle crash
A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.
NERF-themed action park to open in Tennessee next year

Latest News

Juvenile shot in foot in South Memphis
Juvenile injured during shooting in South Memphis
A wheel lock, given away by MPD
MPD to host wheel lock giveaway amid rise of auto theft
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: ‘fall-esque’ to end August; warmer, muggier days into early September
Bottom Line: Safer salads
Bottom Line: Building a safer salad