Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

ARDOT to close lanes on Hernando de Soto bridge for 4-week-long inspection

(WVLT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. (WMC) - A routine inspection of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River (Hernando de Soto) Bridge will require single outside lane closures during daytime hours for approximately four weeks beginning Tuesday, September 5.

This will be a hands-on inspection performed by ARDOT.

Weather permitting, the eastbound side of the bridge will be inspected Tuesday, September 5, through Thursday, September 14.

The westbound inspection will take place Monday, September 18 through Thursday, September 28.

Only one lane of traffic will be closed at a time and will be limited to the following times:

  • Eastbound outside lane (Sept. 5 – Sept. 7): Tues-Thurs | 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Eastbound outside lane (Sept. 11 – Sept. 14): Mon-Thurs | 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Westbound outside lane (Sept. 18 – Sept. 21): Mon-Thurs | 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Westbound outside lane (Sept. 25 – Sept. 28): Mon-Thurs | 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crime scene in Southaven
‘He was shot in the back’: Family demands answers after man shot, killed by DeSoto County deputies
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say.
15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say
Man robbed, killed while sitting in his vehicle
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for killing man, stealing prosthetic leg
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight, police say
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight in South Memphis, police say

Latest News

Tractor-trailer crash casues traffic delay.
Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic delay in St. Francis County
3 injured in crash on Hwy. 385 in Collierville
2 injured in vehicle crash on I-55
2 injured in vehicle crash on I-55
Memphis police launch new safety program for pedestrians in Downtown area
Memphis police launch pedestrian-friendly traffic control plan for Downtown area