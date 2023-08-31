ARDOT to close lanes on Hernando de Soto bridge for 4-week-long inspection

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. (WMC) - A routine inspection of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River (Hernando de Soto) Bridge will require single outside lane closures during daytime hours for approximately four weeks beginning Tuesday, September 5.

This will be a hands-on inspection performed by ARDOT.

Weather permitting, the eastbound side of the bridge will be inspected Tuesday, September 5, through Thursday, September 14.

The westbound inspection will take place Monday, September 18 through Thursday, September 28.

Only one lane of traffic will be closed at a time and will be limited to the following times:

Eastbound outside lane (Sept. 5 – Sept. 7): Tues-Thurs | 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Eastbound outside lane (Sept. 11 – Sept. 14): Mon-Thurs | 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Westbound outside lane (Sept. 18 – Sept. 21): Mon-Thurs | 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Westbound outside lane (Sept. 25 – Sept. 28): Mon-Thurs | 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

