Advice for parents on setting social media boundaries

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the new school season underway, now is the perfect time for parents to set new guidelines for social media use.

Dayna Geldwert, head of global policy programs at Instagram, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why it’s important to set boundaries online, especially when kids transition from summer to school.

She also shared how parents can enable parental supervision features on Instagram.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

