2 hospitalized after inmate sets fire at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department says two people were taken to the hospital after a pod was set on fire at 201 Poplar.

Fire crews arrived to find two men with burns on the first floor of the Shelby County Justice Center.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but those two were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition due to smoke inhalation.

The incident remains under investigation.

