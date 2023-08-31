15-year-old shot downtown while breaking into cars, police say.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 15-year-old shot downtown Wednesday at 5:00 a.m. was allegedly breaking into several vehicles at the Downtown Mobility Center when it happened.

“All this crime and violence is a young person 9 out of 10 times,” said Kerria Holloway, who woke up this morning to a broken back window.

Holloway only moved to the downtown apartment in July but now she’s second-guessing if that was the right decision for her to make.

“I wish I had gone somewhere a little further away now,” Holloway said. “I just hope it doesn’t happen again.”

On Monday, Action News 5 reported many residents have started to migrate away from Downtown Memphis for safety concerns.

“As soon as the sun sets, people come out and start tearing the city up,” said Mike Lee, who lives at Hotel Chisca.

Lee said he’s seen multiple crimes committed and feels like leaders have abandoned any hope of fixing the crime.

“You see more criminals walking down Main Street than police,” Lee told Action News 5. “They run this city.”

Holloway says despite being a victim of the break-ins, she has more hope.

“Memphis is a beautiful city,” Holloway said. “I just wish these young people knew there was another way and didn’t do these things.”

At the time of this writing, the details surrounding the shooting of the 15-year-old shooting victim grew more elusive.

Police reports showed that responding officers did see a white car driving away from the scene after a passenger said “I love you brother” out of the window.

If you have any information about this or any crimes, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

