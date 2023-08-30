Advertise with Us
Woman accused of hitting, running over ex-boyfriend with car

Latasha Gaddy
Latasha Gaddy(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of hitting and running over her ex-boyfriend with a car.

Latasha Gaddy is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Only July 31, officers responded to the pedestrian crash at 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Prescott Boulevard and Winchester Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He told police that he was intentionally run over by his ex-girlfriend, Gaddy.

A witness told police that he saw a man exit a white Dodge Charger at the red light at Prescott Boulevard and Winchester Road.

He further said that the driver of the car started to drive in circles around the victim at the intersection and that as the victim attempted to run to the sidewalk, the vehicle chased him and ran him over, according to the affidavit.

Police say the victim received multiple injuries including, five broken ribs, a fractured collarbone, and third-degree road rash burns from being run over.

Gaddy is being held on a $40,000 bond and she is expected to appear in court on Aug. 31.

