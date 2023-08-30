Suspect fatally shot as Southaven police served arrest warrant

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving officers with the Southaven Police Department

MBI was notified at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday concerning the shooting at a home on Clark Avenue.

According to MBI, officers with the SPD SWAT Team were attempting to serve an arrest warrant when the person pointed a weapon towards the officers.

The person was shot and did not survive.

The officers were not injured.

MBI is currently investigating this shooting and gathering evidence. When the investigation is complete, the MBI will hand its findings over to the Attorney General’s Office.

