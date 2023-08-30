Person found dead on forklift at Blues City Brewery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person was found dead on a forklift at Blues City Brewery on Tuesday.

A worker called police after finding the person unresponsive just before 11 a.m.

They say they called 911 after checking for a pulse but not recognizing one.

The victim’s family says they had no known medical conditions and didn’t take medication.

No signs of foul play were noticed, police say.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

We’ve reached out to Blues City Brewery for comment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.