Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Person found dead on forklift at Blues City Brewery

Blues City Brewery in Memphis
Blues City Brewery in Memphis(Action News 5 Archives)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person was found dead on a forklift at Blues City Brewery on Tuesday.

A worker called police after finding the person unresponsive just before 11 a.m.

They say they called 911 after checking for a pulse but not recognizing one.

The victim’s family says they had no known medical conditions and didn’t take medication.

No signs of foul play were noticed, police say.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

We’ve reached out to Blues City Brewery for comment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
The crime scene in Southaven
Man shot, killed by DeSoto County deputies
The scene of the tanker fire on Hwy 14
Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.
Nia Ransfer (left), Tamarcus Alexander (right)
Woman, man arrested after alleged carjacking at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex

Latest News

This photo provided by Wiley Smith shows Fabian Nelson. Mississippi will have its first-ever...
Mississippi Democrat wins primary, set to become the state’s first openly gay lawmaker
Man arrested after shooting pregnant girlfriend
Man arrested, accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend, police say
Man shoots pregnant girlfriend, fled the scene, police say
VIDEO: Man steals gun stowed behind Memphis grocery store counter, police say
VIDEO: Man steals unsecured gun stowed behind Memphis grocery store counter, police say