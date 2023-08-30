One injured in 4-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was injured after a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 9:50 a.m. at State Route 385 and Ridgeway Road.

The individual was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

All four eastbound left lanes, as well as the left shoulder, are blocked.

