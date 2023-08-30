Advertise with Us
New iPhone expected to be unveiled at Apple event

Apple is expected to unveil its newest phone at its September event.(Source: Apple/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - The calendar is about to flip to September, and if tradition holds, Apple is about to make another splash and unveil its new products for the coming year.

The company sent out press invites on Tuesday for an event it will hold in two weeks.

Tech experts said Apple will likely reveal its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

The new devices are expected to feature a longer-lasting battery, faster charging and a better camera.

Plus, Apple will offer customers more color choices for their iPhone.

The company also is expected to introduce newer versions of its Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

