MPD: Man shot at Memphis apartment complex

Memphis Police Department initially reported the victim is a woman, but has since issued a correction stating the victim is a man. The story has been modified to reflect this change.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are at the scene of a shooting at The Willows Apartments that left a man in critical condition Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators are currently at the scene on Willow Cove.

No suspect information is available.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

