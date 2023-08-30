MPD: Man shot at Memphis apartment complex
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Memphis Police Department initially reported the victim is a woman, but has since issued a correction stating the victim is a man. The story has been modified to reflect this change.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are at the scene of a shooting at The Willows Apartments that left a man in critical condition Tuesday night.
Police say the victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators are currently at the scene on Willow Cove.
No suspect information is available.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
