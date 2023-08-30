MPD: Pregnant woman shot in North Memphis; shooter at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pregnant woman is in critical condition at the hospital after Memphis police say she was shot in North Memphis.

At 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Watkins Street, where the expecting mother was found and rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the known shooter took off in a blue pickup truck.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

