MPD: Pregnant woman shot in North Memphis; shooter at large

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pregnant woman is in critical condition at the hospital after Memphis police say she was shot in North Memphis.

At 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Watkins Street, where the expecting mother was found and rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the known shooter took off in a blue pickup truck.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

