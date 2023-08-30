Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for about 30 seconds while answering reporter questions at an event Wednesday in Kentucky.

When asked about his re-election campaign, he didn’t respond and seemed to stare off. The 81-year-old senator had to be prompted by a person who came on the stage to tell him what the question was.

McConnell also seemed to freeze when asked about the governor’s race in Kentucky and had to be prompted again about the question.

It was the second time it happened to the Republican senator, after an incident in Washington, D.C., in July. After being unresponsive for several seconds and being escorted away, he returned a short time later and told reporters he was “fine.”

McConnell also was out of the Senate for almost six weeks earlier this year after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a hotel.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
The scene of the tanker fire on Hwy 14
Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.
Nia Ransfer (left), Tamarcus Alexander (right)
Woman, man arrested after alleged carjacking at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex
Murder suspect in custody after police chase, crash
Murder suspect in custody after police chase, crash

Latest News

FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news...
Former Catholic cardinal, age 93, is not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse charges
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern...
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern Kentucky
A FedEx driver in Virginia had a package stolen after a man ripped it right from her hands.
‘It’s getting out of control’: FedEx package stolen right out of driver’s hands
Some Ford Super Duty trucks are being recalled over an axle issue.
Ford recalls certain Super Duty trucks over potential axle problem