Memphis City councilmen stress importance of gun violence intervention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Councilmen Jeff Warren and Jimmie Johnson with the city’s Group Violence Intervention Program (GVIP) joined together to voice their concerns on the city’s recent gun violence Wednesday.

Councilman Warren is already known for being vocal about changing city ordinances to prevent certain guns within city limits. Wednesday, Warren and Johnson emphasized the importance of the GVIP, which is designed to help lower murder rates by 10% each year.

Councilman Warren says it’s not just a safety issue, but an economic issue as well.

“What ends up happening is if you have a bunch of murders in a neighborhood, people aren’t going to want to live there, no one’s going want to set up a store there, no one’s going be able to sell their house there, you’re not going be able to grow wealth there, kids aren’t going to be able to study, because bullets are going through the walls,” he said.

Councilman Warren also emphasized the GVIP as a way for the community to feel involved and help stop the killings.

