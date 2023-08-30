Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis City councilmen stress importance of gun violence intervention

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Councilmen Jeff Warren and Jimmie Johnson with the city’s Group Violence Intervention Program (GVIP) joined together to voice their concerns on the city’s recent gun violence Wednesday.

Councilman Warren is already known for being vocal about changing city ordinances to prevent certain guns within city limits. Wednesday, Warren and Johnson emphasized the importance of the GVIP, which is designed to help lower murder rates by 10% each year.

Councilman Warren says it’s not just a safety issue, but an economic issue as well.

“What ends up happening is if you have a bunch of murders in a neighborhood, people aren’t going to want to live there, no one’s going want to set up a store there, no one’s going be able to sell their house there, you’re not going be able to grow wealth there, kids aren’t going to be able to study, because bullets are going through the walls,” he said.

Councilman Warren also emphasized the GVIP as a way for the community to feel involved and help stop the killings.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
The crime scene in Southaven
‘He was shot in the back’: Family demands answers after man shot, killed by DeSoto County deputies
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
The scene of the tanker fire on Hwy 14
Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.
Nia Ransfer (left), Tamarcus Alexander (right)
Woman, man arrested after alleged carjacking at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Latest News

Rooftop bar in Midtown Memphis places as one of USA Today’s ‘Best Hotel Bars’
Tiger & Peacock
Rooftop bar in Midtown Memphis places as one of USA Today’s ‘Best Hotel Bars’
Spiritual leaders work to ‘revive, reconnect and rehabilitate’ Shelby County inmates in week-long conference
Officials break ground on DeSoto County AgCenter and Arena